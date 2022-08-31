Lavrov says Yerevan, Baku and Moscow have made progress in reaching agreements

The trilateral working group consisting of representatives of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia has made significant progress in reaching agreements on the unblocking transport links in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, TASS reports.

“The issues of unblocking trade, economic, transport ties in the South Caucasus are being handled by a trilateral group chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. It is working rhythmically, contacts on delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia were held recently. This trilateral working group, established by the decision of the three presidents of November 9, 2020, has made significant progress in reaching agreements. I hope they will be formalized in the very near future. What is especially important s that this work is not carried out in a vacuum, not in isolation, but in close coordination with broader transport projects, including the North-South corridor project, which our Iranian partners are also interested in,” he said.

Abdollahian noted, in turn, that Iran has a very privileged geopolitical position. ” We see the strengthening of transit routes, including the diversified North-South routes, s an important factor for development, as well as for food security in this region,” he added. The Iranian Foreign Minister also expressed the country’s readiness to complete the construction of the unfinished section of Rasht – Astara.