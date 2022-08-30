UN Committee concerned about ill-treatment of POWs, destruction of Armenan cultural heritage by Azerbaijan

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination today issued findings on Azerbaijan, Benin, Nicaragua, Slovakia, Suriname, the United States of America and Zimbabwe after reviewing the States parties in its latest session.

The findings contain the Committee’s main concerns and recommendations on the implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, as well as positive aspects.

In light of the hostilities that erupted in and around Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 and beyond, the Committee expresses deep concern about allegations of grave human rights violations committed by the Azerbaijani military forces against prisoners of war and other protected persons of Armenian ethnic or national origin.

The Committee is also disturbed by reports on the destruction of Armenian cultural heritage, including churches, monuments, landmarks and cemeteries.

It recommends that the State party conduct thorough and impartial investigations of all human violations and strengthen its efforts to ensure accountability and end impunity.