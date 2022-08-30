UN Assistant Secretary General traveling to Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan

Miroslav Jenča, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas in the United Nations Department of Political Affairs, is visiting Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia this week to support processes to strengthen peace and stability in the region.

In Baku the Assistant Secretary-General held meetings with Government officials, civil society representatives and the UN country team, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General told a daily briefing.

“From there, he will head to Georgia, and then Armenia. The purpose of the visit is to maintain political dialogue between the UN and the three countries and support processes to strengthen peace and stability in the Central Asian region,” the Spokesperson said.