New opportunity for Armenian companies: BAJ Accelerator launches 9th cohort to accelerate the growth of startups

Orion Worldwide Innovations and BAJ Accelerator, a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub, will host the 9th cohort of startup growth acceleration program on September 18-23, 2022. 94 startups participated in the previous 8 cohorts, of which 53 were Armenian (operating in Armenia or other countries). For participation in the program, startups can apply until September 8 by filling out the application form.

BAJ Accelerator brings fast-paced drive with the unique vision of “Less Talk, More Deals” slogan. As a result of the program, Armenian startups raised more than $27M of investments last year.

Several participants of the previous May 2022 cohort: HiHub, Lucky Carrot, Text’nPayMe, Manot and Epicured have successfully completed the acceleration program and are already in the active phase of attracting investments.

“Orion is the leading founding partner of BAJ Accelerator, a New York based entity that connects the Armenian startup ecosystem with the capital of the world: New York. At present, work is being done to invest around $50M. Participating in the accelerator program starting in September will give startups the opportunity to address gaps, develop skills, and prepare to pitch to the world’s largest venture capital firms, investors, angel investors, and multifamily offices,” said Emma Arakelyan, CEO & Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations and Co-Founding Partner of BAJ Accelerator.

BAJ Accelerator is a growth stage accelerator and is for startups at the Pre-Seed to Series A+ levels. BAJ Accelerator is the first one in the world that accelerates technology development, and matures the startups by making them subject to investments.