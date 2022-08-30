Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan should be fit for Milan derby, Italian media report

Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan participated in full training with the rest of the squad today, and is nearing a full recovery from his injury, Italian media report.

According to FCInterNews, the 33-year-old should be fit in time for the Milan derby over the weekend although he is unlikely to be called up for today’s Serie A clash with Cremonese.

Mkhitaryan has been dealing with a muscle injury which ruled him out of playing in the Nerazzurri’s last two Serie A matches against the likes of Spezia and Lazio, but he is close to making a full recovery.

The Armenian was included in part of the full training session with the rest of his teammates on Monday, and all indications are that he will have made a full recovery in time to be part of the squad to face the Rossoneri on September 3.