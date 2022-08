Portuguese football legend Luís Figo has arrived in Armenia.

In a video message issued a head of the visit the footballer greeted followers in Armenian and said: “I’m delighted to let you all know that I am traveling to Yerevan. the capital city of beautiful Armenia.”

He is expected to visit the head office of Digitain, a leading iGaming company, which he represents as Brand Ambassador.

“Very excited about this trip. Looking forward to having a fantastic time in Armenia,” Luís Figo said.