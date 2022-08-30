EU’s Michel talks to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders ahead of trilateral meeting in Brussels

President of the European Council Charles Michel had preparatory calls with Armenian prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Charles Michel will host a summit of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Wednesday, August 31.

Preparatory calls today in advance of tomorrow’s fourth Brussels meeting with @azpresident and PM @NikolPashinyan — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) August 30, 2022

Charles Michel, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev last met in trilateral format on May 22.

As a result of the discussion held in Brussels, agreements were reached on the further course of work on the opening of regional communications, on the launch of the work of the Commission on Border Demarcation and Security.

Issues related to the preparations for the negotiation process on normalization of relations between the two countries, humanitarian issues, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were also discussed.

An agreement was reached to continue the trilateral meetings.