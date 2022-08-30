Armenia highly appreciates US and French envoys’ rejection of Azerbaijani invitation to visit Shushi

Armenia highly appreciates the stance of the French and US Ambassadors , who rejected the Azerbaijani government’s invitation to visit Shushi, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

The comments come after foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations accredited to Azerbaijan participated in a conference in Shushi.

“We reiterate our position regarding the inadmissibility of unilateral visits to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. We are convinced that the population of Nagorno-Karabakh should be involved in the programs of international cooperation and support. At the same time, we highly appreciate the position of those countries which, having a deep understanding of the conflict, refused to participate in such unilateral action,” the Spokesperson said.

French and US Ambassadors to Azerbaijan ignored an invitation to visit Shushi for an event. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s Assistant Hikmet Hajiyev described the rejection as “disrespect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” adding that the American and French sides consider the conflict to be unresolved.