OSCE Secretary General offers condolences over deadly blast at Armenia’s Surmalu market

OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid has offered condolences over the deadly blast at Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.

“On these two days of mourning, I join all Armenians in remembering those who died in the tragic explosion at Surmalu market in Yerevan. My sincere condolences go to those who lost their loved ones, and I wish those injured a quick recovery,” Mrs. Schmid said in a Twitter post.

August 17, 2022

At least 16 were killed, two are missing after the fire caused a building to collapse at the shopping center.

Investigation into the causes of the blast is under way.