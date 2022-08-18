PoliticsTop

OSCE Secretary General offers condolences over deadly blast at Armenia's Surmalu market

Siranush Ghazanchyan August 18, 2022, 12:01
Less than a minute

OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid has offered condolences over the deadly blast at Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.

“On these two days of mourning, I join all Armenians in remembering those who died in the tragic explosion at Surmalu market in Yerevan. My sincere condolences go to those who lost their loved ones, and I wish those injured a quick recovery,” Mrs. Schmid said in a Twitter post.

At least 16 were killed, two are missing after the fire caused a building to collapse at the shopping center.

Investigation into the causes of the blast is under way.

