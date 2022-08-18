Armenia, Cyprus FMs discuss regional security issues

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Cyprus Ioannis Kasoulidis.

During the phone conversation, Ioannis Kasoulidis expressed his condolences over the casualties caused by the explosion in the Surmalu trade center on August 14 and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Foreign Ministers commended the high level of Armenia-Cyprus relations. Prospects for further expansion and strengthening of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats were discussed.

The interlocutors also touched upon issues of regional security.