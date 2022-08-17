Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers thigh strain

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has suffered a thigh strain, Inter have confirmed.

Mkhitaryan made his Inter debut in the 2-1 win at Lecce last Saturday after joining from Serie A rivals Roma.

The Armenian came on in the 57th minute of a game that saw Inter claim a last-gasp winner through Denzel Dumfries.

However, they could well be without his services for their home game with Spezia on Saturday following an early injury blow.

A statement on Inter’s website said assessments on Mkhitaryan had revealed a “strain in the left thigh flexors” and he will be “reassessed in the coming days.”