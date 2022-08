The flags on the Government headquarters and other buildings are flying half-mast as Armenia holds two-day mourning for the victims of the powerful blast that ripped through Surmalu market on Sunday.

At least 16 were killed, two are missing after the fire caused a building to collapse at the shopping center.

Investigation into the causes of the blast is under way. Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan has excluded an act of terrorism.