Yerevan blast: Death toll rises to 16, pregnant woman and child among victims

Emergency workers have recovered more bodies from the site of an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Armenia, raising the death toll from Sunday’s accident to 16, the emergencies ministry reports.

Misak Sargsyan (born in 1964), Anahit Mkhitaryan (born in 1967), Jemma Nazaryan (born in 1960), Anahit Khalatyan, Vardan Kocharyan (born in 1960) and Gayane Avetisyan are confirmed dead. Ten bodies recovered from under the debris are yet to be identified. Emergency Minister Armen Pambukhchyan says a pregnant woman and child are among the victims.

The explosion caused parts of the building to collapse and injured over 60 people, 12 are still in hospital. Eighteen people remain missing after blasts ripped through the market:

Aram Hayrapetyan (born in 1981) Marat Shahbazyan Sirarpi Khachatryan Mariam Khachatryan Harut Garakyan Gagik Karapetyan Artavazd Hayrapetyan Erna Grigoryan (born in 1980) Hrachya Sargsyan (born in 1976) Vachagan Yeghoyan (born in 2000) Vanik Amirkhanyan Ksenia Badalyan (born in 1981) Aram Harutyunyan David Mkhitaryan Meline Taloyan (born in 1997) Lyuba Gribova (citizen of the Russian Federation, born in 1959) Mehri Taheri (Citizen of Iran) Gegham Petrosyan (born in 1985)

The search and rescue works continue at the site.