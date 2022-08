Deeply saddened by the shocking explosion in Yerevan. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said in a Twitter post.

“I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, but also strength and resilience to the emergency workers. I stand with the people of Armenia,” the President said.

At least 16 people died, 18 are missing after a powerful explosion rocked Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.