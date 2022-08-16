CoE Secretary General offers condolences to Armenian PM over deadly blast

Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding the explosion in Yerevan’s “Surmalu” shopping center. The message reads:

“Dear Prime Minister,

It is with deep sadness that I learned about the tragic incident at Surmalu market in Yerevan, as a result of which many have lost their lives, have been injured or are still missing.

On behalf of the Council of Europe, I would like to express our condolences to the families of the victims and to your authorities. We commend those who work valiantly to rescue possible survivors and send our sincere wishes for a prompt and rapid recovery to all those injured”.