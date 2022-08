Armenia on Tuesday announced August 17 and 18 as days of mourning for those who died in the Surmalu market blast on Sunday.

A relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The death toll of the Surmalu market blast has reached 16 as of Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Two are missing, and seven were still hospitalized.

The fire has been put out, the rescue operation continues.