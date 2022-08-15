News about massive explosion in Yerevan shocking – Georgian MFA

News about a massive explosion in Yerevan, Armenia is shocking, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

“Our condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy. We wish swift and speedy recovery to all those injured and stand in solidarity with our Armenian friends in this difficult time,” the Ministry said.

At least six people died and dozens were taken to hospital following the blast and fire that tore through the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan. Fifteen people are still missing, the rescue works continue.