Yerevan blast: Third body retrieved from under the debris at Surmalu

Body of another citizen has been retrieved from under the debrils at Surmalu trade center in Yerevan.
The death toll has now reached three. Twenty-seven are missing.
Sixty-one people receivef treatment at various hospitals. Of those hurt, 24 remain hospitalized. Their condition is assessed as moderate.
A powerful explosion hit a large market in Yerevan on Sunday, starting a fire.
The blast happened at a building where fireworks were stored. The cause is unknown.
Posts on social media showed a thick column of black smoke above the market, with successive detonations audible.