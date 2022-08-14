SocietyTop

Yerevan blast: Third body retrieved from under the debris at Surmalu

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 14, 2022, 22:48
Less than a minute

Body of another citizen has been retrieved from under the debrils at Surmalu trade center in Yerevan.

The death toll has now reached three. Twenty-seven are missing.

Sixty-one people receivef treatment at various hospitals. Of those hurt, 24 remain hospitalized. Their condition is assessed as moderate.

A powerful explosion hit a large market in Yerevan on Sunday, starting a fire.

The blast happened at a building where fireworks were stored. The cause is unknown.

Posts on social media showed a thick column of black smoke above the market, with successive detonations audible.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 14, 2022, 22:48
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button