Second person confirmed dead in Yerevan blast

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 14, 2022, 20:09
An explosion occurred in the Surmalu shopping center of Yerevan, Armenia. There are victims

The second person has been confirmed dead as a result of the large explosion in Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.

The body of a woman was retrieved from under the debris.

Sixty people are being treated for injuries at different hospitals in Yerevan; 36 are in moderate condition, 22 have already been discharged.

A powerful explosion hit a large market in Yerevan on Sunday, starting a fire.

The blast happened at a building where fireworks were stored. The cause is unknown.

Posts on social media showed a thick column of black smoke above the market, with successive detonations audible.

