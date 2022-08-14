Second person confirmed dead in Yerevan blast

The second person has been confirmed dead as a result of the large explosion in Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.

The body of a woman was retrieved from under the debris.

Sixty people are being treated for injuries at different hospitals in Yerevan; 36 are in moderate condition, 22 have already been discharged.

A powerful explosion hit a large market in Yerevan on Sunday, starting a fire.

The blast happened at a building where fireworks were stored. The cause is unknown.

Posts on social media showed a thick column of black smoke above the market, with successive detonations audible.