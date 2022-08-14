Bomb alert at metro stations, important civilian and military facilities in Yerevan

On August 14, at 4:46 pm the National Center for Crisis Management received information about explosive devices installed in all metro stations, important military and civilian facilities, in all shopping malls, in the zoo, at Baghramyan 19, in St. Grigor Lusavorich Church.
The canine and rescue teams of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have been dispatched to the scenes.
