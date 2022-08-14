At leaat eight injured in Jerusalem shooting￼

At least eight people have been injured after a gunman opened fire on a bus near the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, Israeli officials say, the BBC reports.

The suspect opened fire as the pilgrims were returning from prayers at the holy site. Two people, including a pregnant woman, are in a critical condition.

The gunman fled but is now said to have turned himself in.

The Western Wall is one of the holiest sites in Judaism. Thousands travel to pray there every year.

Israeli emergency services said the gunman targeted a bus near King David’s Tomb and a car park near the Western Wall.

The driver, Daniel Kanievsky, told local media his bus was full at the time of the shooting.

“We opened the ramp for someone on a wheelchair, and then the shooting started. Everyone got down on the floor, screaming. I tried to escape, but the bus couldn’t drive with the ramp open,” he said.

The pregnant woman was shot in the stomach. She had an emergency Caesarean operation, with the baby reported to be in a serious, but stable, condition.

A man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck also remains critical.