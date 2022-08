Four dead as civilian car collides with Russian peacekeepers’ SUV in Artsakh

Four people were killed as a civilian vehicle collided with a Russian peacekeeping unit’s HAVAL H9 in Artsakh, according to Police.

The incident took place at 08:45 this morning at an intersection of Melikavan Street in Stepanakert.

The women are residents of Askeran region aged 50, 51, 52 and 56. The driver of VAZ-2107 survived the crash and is being treated for injuries at the Republican Medical Center.

The Artsakh Investigation Committee is investigating the causes of the crash.