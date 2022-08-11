The Rock: All-season climbing complex and family café being built in Dilijan

The foundation for the Rock, all-season climbing complex and the family café, was laid in Dilijan City Park. The project is being implemented with the support of the Dilijan Development Foundation and the EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia”(ITTD) project.

The building of the complex will include two spaces where the family café and the climbing wall will be located allowing for climbing any time of the year. The artificial relief of the sports complex will include several levels of difficulty for adults and children of different age groups and levels of training. Specially trained staff will make sure that all the safety norms are followed during the trainings. Besides, the sports zone will be equipped for fitness, yoga trainings, and other activities.

The project “All-season climbing complex and family cafe” is meant to become a new family leisure center for the guests and residents of Dilijan community; it will motivate to follow a healthy lifestyle and exercise from an early age. The complex will promote economic and financial development in Dilijan. For the local population there will be new employment opportunities, and the complex itself will become a new focal point for tourists, which will positively impact the tourism potential of the region. The premises of the complex will also become a community gathering place, where it will be possible to discuss and launch joint initiatives in a comfortable environment.

The building of the complex together with the terrace will be located close to the VereV Rope Park. The project concept is realized by the architectural bureau Proforma Studio in accordance with modern standards for energy efficiency buildings.

The construction technology is realized with multi-layer wooden panels CLT (Cross Laminated Timber), so as not to harm the environment neither at the construction phase, nor during exploitation.

