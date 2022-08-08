Tension maintained, no major incidents reported – Artsakh MoD

The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that units of the Artsakh Defense Army violated the ceasefire regime, does not correspond to reality, the Defense Ministry said.

No significant incidents were registered during the night and in the morning. Despite the relative stability, the tension persists.



In some areas, the Azerbaijani armed forces again violated the ceasefire regime, using firearms of different calibers.

Together with the Russian peacekeeping troops, work continues to be carried out to further stabilize the situation