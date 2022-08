China hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan will abide by ceasefire agreement

China hopes Armenia and Azerbaijan will abide by the relevant ceasefire agreement, Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing, The Paper reports.

The Spokesperson noted that both Azerbaijan and Armenia are China’s friendly cooperative partners.

“We hope that the two sides will abide by the relevant ceasefire agreement, avoid further escalation of the situation, and resolve conflicts and differences through political dialogue,” Wang Wenbin said.