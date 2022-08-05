Senator Menendez condemns Azerbaijan’s latest attack against Artsakh

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) condemns Azerbaijan’s latest attack against Artsakh, calling for the immediate withdrawal of Aliyev’s troops.

Chairman Menendez’s tweet reads:

“Azerbaijan’s deadly attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh are not only in violation of the ceasefire but also an unacceptable continuation of its recent pattern of aggression. Azerbaijani forces must withdraw from the region & end hostilities against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Two Armenian soldiers were killed, 19 were wounded in Azerbaijan’s fresh attack against Artsakh.