France’s Macron talks to Pashinyan and Aliyev, expresses concern over recent escalation

President of France Emmanuel Macron is closely following the development of the situation in the South Caucasus. He spoke by telephone with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, this Thursday, August 4, 2022, and had talked the day before to the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan.

He expressed his concern over the serious incidents that have occurred in recent days, particularly in the Lachin corridor. He called for everything to be done to avoid an escalation. He stressed the importance of respecting the commitments made under the statement on ceasefire of November 9, 2020.

“France keeps in close contact with the parties and with its partners in order to continue to support and contribute to efforts in favor of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan and for stability in the region,” Macron’s press office said.