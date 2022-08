President of the European Council Charles Michel says he had separate calls with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the latest developments in the region.



“Working together to ensure de-escalation and open connections,” Michel said in a Twitter post.

“Ahead of our next meeting of leaders in Brussels, pursuing dialogue and achieving concrete progress on all items on the agenda is key. The EU remains committed,” he added.