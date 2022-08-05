Chess Olympiad: Armenia keeps the lead after a 2-2 draw with the US in Round 7

Armenia will keep the lead in the 44th Chess Olympiad with 13 points after playing a draw with the US team in Round 7.

Grandmasters Gabriel Sargsyan and Robert Hovhannisyan won the games. Gabriel Sargsyan defeated Fabiano Caruana with white in the 57th move, and Hovhannisyan gained an advantage over Sam Shankland in a tense fight.

Grandmaster Hrant Melkumyan lost to Wesley So, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan was defeated by Leinier Dominguez Perez.

Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian, who currently represents the US team, missed the match.

In the previous rounds, the Armenian national team had defeated Madagascar (4:0), Andorra (3:1), Egypt (2.5:1.5), Austria (3:1), England (2.5:1.5) and India’s second team (2.5:1.5).

The Armenian women’s team faced Israel in the 7th round and won with a score of 2.5:1.5.

In the previous rounds, the Armenian national team had won against Botswana (4:0), Norway (4:0), Ireland (4:0), Indonesia (3:1) and England (3.5:0.5), losing only Estonia (1.5:2.5). The team has gained 11 points.

The Chess Olympiad will be held in 11 rounds.