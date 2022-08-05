Armenia’s concerns regarding the effectiveness of peacekeeper’s activity were handed over to Russian leadership in February 2021 – MFA

The concerns of the Armenian side regarding the need to increase the effectiveness of the activities of the Russian peacekeeping troops and the emergence of possible issues in the future were transferred in a written form to the top leadership of the Russian Federation in February 2021, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan said in response to media questions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Moscow was yet to see Nikol Pashinyan’s proposals on specifying the details of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Speaking at the government sitting on Thursday PM Nikol Pashinyan said the recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh raise a number of questions regarding the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Pashinyan said in particular that: “A number of events that have taken place in Nagorno-Karabakh since 2020, including those in recent days, evoke questions from the Armenian public about the content and nature of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. In this context, there is an urgent need to agree the details of the peacekeeping operation there.”

The Prime Minister added, however, that he regarded the Russian peacekeepers’ presence and activity in Nagorno-Karabakh as a key factor for maintaining the Armenians’ security and appreciated Russia’s efforts to ensure security and stability in the region.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response that “close contacts at various levels between Russia and Armenia will help clarify questions, which Yerevan has in regard to Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.”