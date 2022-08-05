44th Chess Olympiad: Armenia face US in Round 7, Levon Aronian to miss the clash

The men’s national team of Armenia is set to face the US team in Round 7 of the 44th Chess Olympiad, which resumes in Chennai, India after a one-day break.

Armenia is the sole leader of the tournament with 12 points, the US is second with 11 points.

Gabriel Sargsyan will play Fabiano Caruana, Hrant Melkumyan will compete with Wesley So, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan will face Leinier Domínguez Pérez, Robert Hovhannisyan will compete with Sam Shankland.



Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian, who represents the US, will miss the tour.

In the previous rounds, the Armenian national team defeated Madagascar (4:0), Andorra (3:1), Egypt (2.5:1.5), Austria (3:1), England (2.5:1.5) and the second team of India (2.5:1). 5).



The Armenian women’s national team will face Israel in the 7th round. In the previous rounds, the Armenian national team won against Botswana (4:0), Norway (4:0), Ireland (4:0), Indonesia (3:1) and England (3.5:0.5), but lost to Estonia (1.5:2.5). It shares the 4th to 11th places with 10 points.