US urges immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation

The United States is deeply concerned by and closely following reports of intensive fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, including casualties and the loss of life, Spokesperson for the Department of State Ned Price said in a statement.

“We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation,” he said.

“The recent increase in tensions underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the Spokesperson stated.