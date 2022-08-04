Kremlin concerned by escalation in Nagorno Karabakh

The Kremlin is concerned by the aggravation of the situation in Karabakh, monitors its development and calls on the parties to restraint, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Close contacts at various levels between Russia and Armenia will help to clear questions, which Yerevan has in regard to Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, Peskov said.

“There are trilateral agreements, which serve as the starting point,” Peskov said speaking at a news briefing. “The most important is to implement all obligations, which the parties assumed under these documents.”

“If there are questions, they must be certainly answered,” he continued. “At the same time, all close contacts, which we enjoy at various levels with the Armenian side, will help us to clear all persisting questions.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said speaking earlier in the day at a government meeting that recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh raised a number of questions regarding activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Pashinyan said in particular that: “A number of events that have taken place in Nagorno-Karabakh since 2020, including those in recent days, evoke questions from the Armenian public about the content and nature of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. In this context, there is an urgent need to agree the details of the peacekeeping operation there.”

The Armenian prime minister added, however, that he regarded the Russian peacekeepers’ presence and activity in Nagorno-Karabakh as a key factor for maintaining the Armenians’ security and appreciated Russia’s efforts to ensure security and stability in the region.