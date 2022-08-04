CSTO concerned by armed clashes and casualties in Nagorno Karabakh – Zas

The CSTO Secretariat is concerned by information about the armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh that led to human casualties, CSTO Secretary General said in a statement.

He expressed deepest condolences to the families and friends of the fallen soldiers.

“We call on the parties to the conflict to refrain from the use of force and to use exclusively diplomatic methods to overcome existing differences,” Zas said.

Two Armenian soldiers were killed, 19 were wounded in Azerbaijani drone attack on Wednesday. One of the servicemen is in critical condition.