Champions League qualification: Crvena Zvezda 5-0 Pyunik

Siranush Ghazanchyan

August 4, 2022, 01:07

Armenian champions Pyunik were defeated by Serbian Crvena Zvezda 5-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round. The return match will take place in Yerevan on August 9.