Champions League qualification: Crvena Zvezda 5-0 Pyunik

Armenian champions Pyunik were defeated by Serbian Crvena Zvezda 5-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round.

The return match will take place in Yerevan on August 9.

