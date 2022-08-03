Rep. Pallone calls for diplomatic efforts to halt Aliyev’s dangerous actions

Member of US House of Representatives Frank Pallone calls on the State Department and US Mission to the OSCE to condemn Azerbaijan’s actions.

The Congressman called the new wave of aggression by Azerbaijan against Artsakh “the latest example of Aliyev threatening the people of Artsakh over absurd demands like the closing of the Lachin corridor.”

He urged the State Department and the US Mission to the OSCE to condemn these actions and use every diplomatic tool available to halt Aliyev’s dangerous actions.

Two Armenian soldiers have been killed, 19 are wounded in latest Azerbaijani attack.