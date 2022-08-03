Azerbaijan’s actions a gross violation of principles of international law – Armenian Human Rights Defender

Azerbaijan’s actions grossly violate the principles of international law on the prohibition on the use of force and the threat of use of force, as well as the commitments undertaken under the trilateral agreement of November 9, 2020, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan said in a statement.

From August 1 the Azerbaijani side has been resorting to aggressive military operations in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping mission in the various directions of Artsakh, using weapons of various calibers, grenade launchers, and strike drones.

“This criminal behavior of Azerbaijan is reprehensible, it directly endangers, and actually nullifies any guarantee of life for people living in Artsakh, which is the most vital component of peace. The criminal acts of the Azerbaijani side must cease immediately,” the Ombudsperson said.

“Regardless of the geography of the incidents and the politico-military objectives of the parties involved, this encroachment on the right to life and other fundamental rights of the civilian population must receive a true assessment,” she added.

The Human Rights Defender has called upon the ambassadors of the Minsk Group Co-Chair Countries, and other international actors involved in the conflict resolution to make maximum efforts in the direction of truly guaranteeing the right to life of the peaceful population of Artsakh.