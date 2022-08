At about 1:30 today Armenian security guards spotted a soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, private Kamiz Ibayev in the border zone of Gegharkunik province, the Ministry of Defense reports.

As a result of the trespasser’s explanations, it was found that the soldier had lost his way and ended up on Armenian territory.



Ibayev was transferred to the Azerbaijani side through the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh.