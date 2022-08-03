Artsakh’s President notes changes in de-escalation of the situation

At this stage, there are some changes in the de-escalation of the situation, related to both the military situation and the Berdzor Corridor, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan said at an extended meeting of the Security Council.

“In cooperation with the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces, necessary steps are being taken to de-escalate the situation and reach a peaceful settlement,” the President said.

He described the recent actions of Azerbaijan a harsh violation of the trilateral statement signed in November 2020, constitute clear provocation and pose a threat to the people of Artsakh.

Earlier today Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on partial demobilization in the republic.