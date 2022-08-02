Soldier wounded in Azerbaijani provocation in stable condition, injury not life-threatening

The soldier wounded in Azerbaijani provocation on August 1 is in stable condition, Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense reports.

Albert Bakhshiyan’s life life is not in danger, the Ministry said.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces resorted to provocation in a number of sections of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Republic of Artsakh throughout the day on August 1, attempting to cross the line of contact. The attempts were prevented by the Defense Army forces.

According to Artsakh’s Defense Ministry the situation has not undergone significant changes and remains tense.