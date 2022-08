All metro services in Yerevan have been suspended and passengers evacuated in response to an anonymous bomb alert, Press Service of the Yerevan City Hall reports.

At 12:57 the National Center for Crisis Management was alerted that explosive devices were placed in Yerevan City Hall, all metro stations, Zvartnots International Airport, as well as in all important military and civilian facilities.

Rescuers, firefighters, as well as canine teams have been dispatched to the above-mentioned sites.