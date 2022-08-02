EconomicsTop

Armenia’s Central Bank raises refinancing rate to 9.5%

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 2, 2022, 13:18
Less than a minute

At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0.25 percentage points to 9.5%.

The Lombard repo facility rate has been set at 11%.

 The Deposit facility rate is 8%.

