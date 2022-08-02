Home | All news | Economics | Armenia’s Central Bank raises refinancing rate to 9.5% EconomicsTop Armenia’s Central Bank raises refinancing rate to 9.5% Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 2, 2022, 13:18 Less than a minute At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0.25 percentage points to 9.5%. The Lombard repo facility rate has been set at 11%. The Deposit facility rate is 8%. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 2, 2022, 13:18 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print