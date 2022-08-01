Ukraine confirms participation in Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Yerevan

Ukraine has confirmed participation in the 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Yerevan, Armenia, on 11 December, EBU reports.

The country’s public broadcaster Suspilne Ukraine will announce the national selection very soon and invite applications with original songs.

14-year-old Malena was the winner of the last year’s Contest in Paris featuring 19 contestants. It was Armenia’s second victory in Junior Eurovision. The public broadcaster AMPTV first hosted the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Yerevan in 2011.

Ukraine was represented in Paris by 14-year-old Olena Usenko with her song “Vazhil”. She ended up 6th.