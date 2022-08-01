Situation relatively stable, reports on losses untrue – Artsakh InfoCenter

As of 10 PM, the situation along the northern and northwestern frontlines of the Republic of Artsakh is relatively stable and continues to be under the full control of the Defense Army, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.

The information spread by some users on social networks about the losses of manpower and military positions of the Armenian side does not correspond to reality, and the military personnel of the Armed Forces continue to protect the borderline.

The Defense Army and the command staff of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in Artsakh are taking appropriate steps to resolve the situation.

Once again, we urge our compatriots to refrain from spreading unverified information.