Artsakh refutes reports on heavy fighting

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has refuted reports on heavy fighting in certain parts of the Republic.

“There is some tension at the line of contact. The leadership of the Republic, together with the command of the Defense Forces and the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops, is taking appropriate steps to resolve the situation,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The Ministry urges media outlets and individual users of social networks to follow official news only.

Earlier today Artsakh reported provocations by the Azerbaijani side. It said the attempts to cross the line of contact were prevented by Defense Army units.