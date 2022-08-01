Armenia’s Rosa Linn signs with Columbia Records

Armenia’s Eurovision 2022 singer has signed to Columbia Records, the label behind acts like BTS, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Adele and so many others. Rosa Linn confirmed the news on Instagram.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be able to say this but I am officially a signed artist on Columbia Records. A label that is home to so many of my idols. My life has changed quicker than I could have ever imagined,՞ she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you to all of you who have supported a girl from a small town in the heart of Armenia, and thank you for loving and listening to Snap. I’m so happy this song has connected us all and now I am ready for the next chapter of our journey,” Rosa added.

Rosa Linn’s Snap has been used on more than 360,000 TikTok clips, with some having millions of likes.

It’s not those numbers that count towards the chart, though – but users are going on to streaming platforms – which do contribute to the figures.

Columbia Records is an American record label owned by Sony Music Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America, the North American division of Japanese conglomerate Sony.