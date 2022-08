Armenian Defense Ministry says no escalation of situation in bordering areas of Syunik and Gegharkunik

Reports on escalation of situation in certain parts of Syunik and Gegharkunik do not correspond to reality, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenpress.

The reports emerged following the official announcement about the Azerbaijani provocations in Artsakh,

Earlier today, the Defense Army of Artsakh said the Azerbaijani forces resorted to provocations starting from 9 am, attempting to cross the line of contact.