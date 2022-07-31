Armenian forces did not fire at Azerbaijani positions – Defense Ministry

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has once again refuted the Azerbaijani reports on ceasefire violation.
Units of the Armenian Armed Forces did not fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border last night, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, it is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Ministry said,
