Canadian FM visits Armenian summer camp, pastry shop in Montreal

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly visited the Ararat Armenian summer camp in Montreal on Friday.
“Our community in Ahuntsic-Cartierville is home to diverse families and it was a delight to visit the young campers of Ararat Summer Camp”, the Foreign Minister said in a Twitter post.
She thanked the Sourp Hagop Armenian School “for creating a space for Armenian youths.”
She also thanked the kids for letting her “join in for a bit of fun.”
The Minister also visited long standing Ahuntsic-Cartierville institution “Armenia” pastry shop on Fleury West, which serves authentic Armenian foods made by 5th generation Canadians of Armenian decent. She thanked the Merdjanian family for hosting her.