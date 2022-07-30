Armenian humanitarian mission provides medical supplies to Aleppo hospitals

In cooperation with the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, the medical group of the Humanitarian Mission of Armenia delivered 3.5 tons of medical supplies to the medical institutions of Aleppo.



Syrian health officials expressed their gratitude to the Armenian doctors for the aid and for their daily assistance.

Armenian doctors and mine-clearance specialists have been carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria since February 2019.

The tenth group of doctors and sappers left for Syria on July 19.